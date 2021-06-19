Stipend (SPD) Market Cap Tops $888,407.99

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. Stipend has a market capitalization of $888,407.99 and approximately $491.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,757.18 or 0.99999771 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00033148 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.80 or 0.00343423 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.23 or 0.00428524 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.52 or 0.00781712 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00071505 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003236 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,547,292 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

