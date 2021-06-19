Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $547.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will report sales of $547.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $550.00 million and the lowest is $545.00 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $443.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFIX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,832,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,778.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,953 shares of company stock valued at $16,350,606 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after acquiring an additional 801,782 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 29,995 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter valued at about $785,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $59.18 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.07 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

