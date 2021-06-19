Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Dada Nexus Call Options (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 13,986 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,355% compared to the average daily volume of 961 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DADA. Zacks Investment Research raised Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

DADA stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $61.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.20.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dada Nexus will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.