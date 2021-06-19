StormX (STMX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.84 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. During the last week, StormX has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. StormX has a market capitalization of $166.23 million and $6.84 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00057380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00024737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.70 or 0.00732236 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00043426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00083798 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

StormX (STMX) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,640,900,054 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

