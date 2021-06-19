StormX (STMX) Price Reaches $0.0195 on Top Exchanges

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One StormX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, StormX has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. StormX has a total market cap of $168.69 million and $9.03 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00059867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00025102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.77 or 0.00741695 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00043577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00083659 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,640,900,054 coins. The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

