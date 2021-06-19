STRAKS Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $68,541.92 and approximately $19.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STRAKS has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,913.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,239.52 or 0.06235946 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.80 or 0.01594952 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.99 or 0.00442710 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00145670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.80 or 0.00767961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.96 or 0.00437056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.97 or 0.00370263 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STRAKS (STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

