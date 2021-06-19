Streamr (DATA) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. Streamr has a market capitalization of $132.74 million and $111.60 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamr has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00058607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00024976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.83 or 0.00728311 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00043513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00083380 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 884,250,679 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars.

