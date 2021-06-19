Strong (STRONG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.42 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, Strong has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. One Strong coin can currently be bought for approximately $157.19 or 0.00439169 BTC on exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $21.74 million and $1.42 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00057084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00137544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00180837 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,882.29 or 1.00248248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002882 BTC.

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

