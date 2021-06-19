Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SMMCF stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

