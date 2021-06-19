SUN (SUN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $92.00 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. One SUN coin can now be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. SUN has a total market cap of $166,714.90 and $92.00 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00058096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00143064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00182509 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,961.60 or 1.00132294 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.94 or 0.00860230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SUN

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

