Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $23.39 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 467.80, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.1707 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

