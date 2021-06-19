Super Zero Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $81.06 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $81.06 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000708 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,228.78 or 0.06220505 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00145006 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 633,274,180 coins and its circulating supply is 319,521,470 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.