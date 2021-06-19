sUSD Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.61 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One sUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002826 BTC on major exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $186.75 million and approximately $8.61 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00058543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00024924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.00 or 0.00725256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00043384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00083608 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 185,739,454 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

