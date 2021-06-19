Swap (XWP) Hits Market Capitalization of $482,047.86

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swap has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a total market cap of $482,047.86 and $436.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00057242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00137602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00183197 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,517.98 or 0.99943711 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.43 or 0.00851004 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,409,290 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.