Swerve Price Reaches $0.91 (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Swerve coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00002519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swerve has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. Swerve has a total market cap of $11.82 million and approximately $13.67 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



SWRV is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 14,962,095 coins and its circulating supply is 12,986,165 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

