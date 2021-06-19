Swiss National Bank Acquires 18,400 Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Provention Bio worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Provention Bio by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,498,000 after acquiring an additional 611,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Provention Bio by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Provention Bio by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 208,359 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Provention Bio by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $8.37 on Friday. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $530.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Provention Bio Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

