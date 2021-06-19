Swiss National Bank Buys 14,300 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Merus worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merus by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 98,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 176,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 352,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Merus alerts:

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,808,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRUS shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

MRUS stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $837.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.63. Merus has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.62 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 248.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.