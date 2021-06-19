Swiss National Bank Purchases 15,900 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Consolidated Communications worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter worth $31,065,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,799,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 467,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 110,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 397,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 80,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

CNSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,661 shares in the company, valued at $914,878.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $8.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market cap of $703.05 million, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.40. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $324.77 million during the quarter.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

