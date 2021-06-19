Swiss National Bank Sells 700 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of World Acceptance worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in World Acceptance by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 30,946 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $162.66 on Friday. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $60.95 and a 12 month high of $170.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.42.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $146.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

