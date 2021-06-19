SwissBorg Price Reaches $0.62 on Top Exchanges (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, SwissBorg has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One SwissBorg coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001730 BTC on exchanges. SwissBorg has a total market cap of $621.96 million and $1.66 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00059570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.53 or 0.00738554 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00043305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00083500 BTC.

About SwissBorg

CHSB is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com . SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog . The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies. The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally. It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions. “

Buying and Selling SwissBorg

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwissBorg should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

