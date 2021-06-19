SynLev (SYN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $101,440.00

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. SynLev has a market capitalization of $81,977.57 and approximately $101,440.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SynLev coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SynLev has traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SynLev alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00057287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00024506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.23 or 0.00717981 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00043351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00082972 BTC.

SynLev Profile

SynLev (CRYPTO:SYN) is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com . SynLev’s official message board is medium.com/@synlev

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

Buying and Selling SynLev

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SynLev should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SynLev using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SynLev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SynLev and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.