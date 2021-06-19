T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.27

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.33. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 2,852,231 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T2 Biosystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $193.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.25.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 188.59% and a negative return on equity of 796.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTOO. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

About T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.