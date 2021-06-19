TaaS (TAAS) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.81 Million

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. One TaaS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00057562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00024613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.19 or 0.00722127 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00043210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00082987 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

