Tadpole Finance (TAD) Price Reaches $11.40

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $2.63 million and $19,939.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for $11.40 or 0.00031930 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00057031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00139524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00180455 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,687.86 or 0.99994861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars.

