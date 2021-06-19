Tael (WABI) Reaches One Day Volume of $775,262.00

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $4.92, $13.96, $6.32 and $119.16.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00057707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.30 or 0.00720297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00043565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00083015 BTC.

About Tael

Tael is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $62.56, $13.96, $7.20, $119.16, $6.32, $45.75, $4.92, $24.72, $5.22, $10.00, $18.11 and $34.91. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.