Tap 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $306,297.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, Tap has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $306,297.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00058532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00025121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.61 or 0.00729161 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00083759 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.