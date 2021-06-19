TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.7137 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 target price for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.23.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.