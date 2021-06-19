TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,392 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.10% of TCF Financial worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 95.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after buying an additional 157,896 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 379.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in TCF Financial by 100.6% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,046,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,634,000 after purchasing an additional 524,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $513.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.38 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TCF Financial news, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $3,091,289.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,460.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $184,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TCF Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

