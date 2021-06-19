TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.40.

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of TEL opened at $129.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $139.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

