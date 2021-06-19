TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $216.40.
TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of TEL opened at $129.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $139.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36.
TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.