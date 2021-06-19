TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.37% of TE Connectivity worth $584,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,398. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $139.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.43.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

