TE-FOOD One Day Trading Volume Hits $275,757.00 (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $15.55 million and $275,757.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TE-FOOD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00057538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00024582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.65 or 0.00727866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00043318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00083723 BTC.

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TE-FOOD (TONE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TE-FOOD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TE-FOOD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.