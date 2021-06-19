Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSVNF shares. Peel Hunt upgraded Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Investec upgraded Team17 Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

TSVNF opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

