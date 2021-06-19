Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 99.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 285,026 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Teck Resources worth $10,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECK. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,153,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,837,000 after purchasing an additional 188,911 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Teck Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,902,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,566,000 after purchasing an additional 723,227 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $146,029,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $105,443,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,818,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,463,000 after purchasing an additional 35,437 shares during the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE TECK opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -60.23, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.16.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

