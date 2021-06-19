TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $732.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) to announce $732.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $735.00 million and the lowest is $729.93 million. TEGNA reported sales of $577.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in TEGNA by 1,038.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TEGNA (TGNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.