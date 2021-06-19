Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stake Increased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1,558.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,828 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $156.31 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.22.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $579,597.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at $13,609,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 410,380 shares of company stock valued at $75,176,929. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDOC. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.77.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.