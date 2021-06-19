Tellor One Day Trading Volume Reaches $48.26 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, Tellor has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for $43.95 or 0.00122376 BTC on major exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $75.28 million and approximately $48.26 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00059396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.88 or 0.00737534 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043377 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00083706 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

TRB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,793,347 coins and its circulating supply is 1,712,819 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.