TEMCO (TEMCO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One TEMCO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. TEMCO has a total market cap of $16.66 million and $1.03 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TEMCO has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,969,019 coins. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

