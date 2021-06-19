Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.06 Million Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 197.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,352 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 2.7% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $11,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $46.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,560. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $49.73.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.