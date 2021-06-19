Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.06 Million Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 197.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,352 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 2.7% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $11,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $46.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,560. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $49.73.

