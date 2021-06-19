Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,183,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.38. 14,713,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,348,350. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.01 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

