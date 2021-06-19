Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 31,180 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 344,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 26,479 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 118,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period.

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,932,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.74.

