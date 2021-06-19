Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,274,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796,319 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.55% of Tenaris worth $74,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 4.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tenaris by 5.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tenaris by 38.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Tenaris by 9.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Tenaris by 8.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 97.64 and a beta of 1.86. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 2.89%. Analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

