Tendies Achieves Market Capitalization of $671,190.20 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Tendies has a total market cap of $671,190.20 and approximately $51,825.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. One Tendies coin can now be bought for about $0.0895 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00057562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00024613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.19 or 0.00722127 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00043210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00082987 BTC.

About Tendies

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,901,775 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,775 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

