TENT Market Cap Hits $2.00 Million (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TENT has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. TENT has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $208,471.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.11 or 0.00363062 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00148610 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.12 or 0.00225285 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009982 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002394 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004282 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 36,279,260 coins and its circulating supply is 36,202,168 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

