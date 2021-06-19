TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.54. TeraGo shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 2,600 shares changing hands.

TGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TeraGo from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TeraGo from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of TeraGo from C$6.50 to C$7.40 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.89 million and a PE ratio of -11.18.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.83 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TeraGo (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

