Terra One Day Volume Reaches $92.73 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $5.88 or 0.00016273 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and approximately $92.73 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00021365 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 994,661,527 coins and its circulating supply is 416,673,016 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for Terra is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

