Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.51 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $29.71 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00059547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00025077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.76 or 0.00738031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00083716 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

