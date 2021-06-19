TerraUSD (UST) Achieves Market Cap of $1.91 Billion

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $1.91 billion and $46.23 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007979 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009382 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000148 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000229 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,910,751,637 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.