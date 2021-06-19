Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $59,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,758,000 after purchasing an additional 466,188 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after purchasing an additional 904,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,322,000 after purchasing an additional 313,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $183.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.35 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

