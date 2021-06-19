Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 69,705 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1,918.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,705 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises approximately 0.9% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 88,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 53.8% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,008,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,147,000 after purchasing an additional 96,778 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 67.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,577 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 470,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 30,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,414,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,686,931. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.79.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

