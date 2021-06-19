Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,765 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 0.8% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.70.

WFC stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.75. 61,292,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,505,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

